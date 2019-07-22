Reaching for the stars at Rachel’s Little House

Rachel’s Little House is now a four-star child care facility. Director Cesali Ericson said the Texas Rising Star (TRS) certification was achieved in June.



“Being a four-star center gives you advantages,” said Ericson. “You get the highest payout for your subsidy and assistance with low-income children, and with grant money that’s given. Four stars get a little more, three stars get a little more than two stars, and two stars get what’s left. So we wanted to be at the top of the food chain, not the bottom. That’s why we have worked as hard as we have, and I’m very, very proud of our staff.”



Ericson became Rachel’s Little House director in July 2017. TRS had recently completed an evaluation, rating Rachel’s Little House as a two-star facility. “After I’d been here several months and got my feet underneath me … I started looking at the criteria, and I decided we were much better than a two-star.”



Two-star facilities exceed the minimum licensing requirements in all five categories. Three stars meet higher-quality standards, and four stars meet the highest standards.



To meet the four-star goal, Ericson and her staff began working with a TRS mentor, who provided hands-on training every two weeks, helping teachers with curriculum and criteria.



The five categories for licensing standards are: director and staff qualifications and training; caregiver-child interactions; curriculum; nutrition and indoor/outdoor activities; and parent involvement and education.



The reevaluation date was set for March 2019, at a time when Rachel’s was experiencing personnel changes. Even so, the center ranked as a four-star in every area except one—teacher/child interaction, missing by 8/100 of a point. So for two months, Rachel’s Little House was a three-star facility. TRS urged Ericson to appeal. After more training with the mentor, the evaluator came back on June 11. “We did much, much better,” said Ericson, and the center then had its four stars.



In a survey of Rachel’s staff, they all agreed the training had improved their communication skills and helped them in their interaction with the children.



In speaking about how Texas Rising Star affected their approach to teaching, Maria Mena said, “Being understanding to how each child is diverse and how we should take the time to adjust to every child in an understanding manner.” Judith Garcia said, “I love watching and teaching these kids.” From Maria Santoyo, “… the most important thing is that our kids see a difference, and they love it.”



Karem Ramos said, “It gives you ideas about how to make learning fun …” From Jamie Adcock, “We are mastering how to positively handle all of life’s situations that will last them for years to come.”



Dariela Quiroz explained what the four-star ranking meant to her as a professional caregiver. “I have gained self-confidence in the way I teach and communicate with the kids.” Cristina Valtierra said “It means a lot because it has helped me to be a better parent.”



Lara Valles said, “It was something that we worked so hard to achieve throughout the days, and to prove that we don’t need to have a lot of money to provide quality service. Rating four stars gives the town an idea that we not only provide care for the kids, but that we are also working hard on preparing the future of Canadian and the world.” From Lauriza Vera, “The future is in our hands.”

Little House staff and students

Rachel’s Little House Staff

Director Cesali Ericson; “Fabulous 4’s” teachers: Dariela Quiroz, Laura Valles; “Tremendous 3’s” teachers: Lauriza Vera, Maria Santoyo; “Terrific 2’s” teachers: Jamie Adcock and Areli Carbajal; “Wonderful 1’s” teachers: Maria Mena, Karem Ramos; Infant teachers: Cristina Valtierra, Dennisse Zafiro/2’s sub; Judith Garcia, “Awesome After School Kids” teacher; Maria Garcia, custodian.



Rachel’s Little House Board of Directors

Julie Harper/president; Leslie Fry/secretary; Wendy Wright; Britt Sturgeon; Weldon Allison; Julie Cooper; and a vacant position recently held by Sydne Allen.