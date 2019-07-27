Arts Community Local News School Sports 

This Week in the News…07.25.19

Canadian FFA’ers attend Texas’ 91st Annual Convention,
participate in Texas FFA Rodeo at Alavado

Go! Weekend transforms both giver and receivers

US 83 chronicler to present travelogue, sign books here
Aug. 1 as part of four-day Wild & Free on 83 event

Groundbreaking: Celebration marks start of construction
for new Mesa View Senior Living and new life for old nursing home

