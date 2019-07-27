This Week in Employment Opportunities…07.25.19

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

FOR SALE: Pack N Mail in Pampa, Texas. Business, building and inventory. Serious Inquires Only! 1320 N. Banks. Call 806.665.6171.

HELP WANTED

SEEKING qualified applicants for in-home child care. Flexible schedule, 30-40 hrs/week, salary, and other perks. Apply by emailing childcarecanadian@gmail.com. Must provide references.

CANADIAN COMMUNITY Center is currently accepting applications for Child Watch/Front Desk. Rotating hours will be between 5-7:30 pm and 5-9 pm, Monday-Friday with weekends required. Must be 18 years of age or older and able to pass a background check.

SEEKING APPLICANTS for housekeeping and part-time front desk clerk. Apply in person. Pick up applications at front desk. Quiet Inn. 806.323.6111.

WORK WANTED

LOOKING FOR BUSINESSES to clean. 25 years plus experience and I pay great attention to detail. Fully insured. Call Kim at 806.672.4126.

