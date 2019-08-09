Texas Sales Tax Holiday this weekend, August 9-11

AUSTIN—Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds shoppers the annual sales tax holiday is scheduled for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend. Qualifying apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org. This year, shoppers will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, which has been an annual event since 1999. Media members can access downloadable graphics and other resources at our online media center.