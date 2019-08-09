Community Center hosts Rock the Block Saturday

The Canadian Community Center fully intends to Rock the Block Saturday evening when they welcome residents of the area to their celebratory open house.



The Rock the Block event will be held from 6-9 pm, Saturday, and will give residents of this area—both members and nonmembers—an opportunity to see the newly-remodeled center first-hand, and to enjoy an evening filled with free food, games, demonstrations, swimming, and door prizes.



A full evening is planned, said Assistant Director Ike Julian. “We want to get people in the door,” he said. “We want them to see our new digs.”



Julian also said there is a lot more going on at the community center these days, and would like visitors to learn about the great programming they have, including a variety of exercise classes—ranging from A (aerobics) to Z (Zumba)—as well as youth sports, a well-equipped weight room, and more.



Plenty of fun is in store for Saturday’s open house. The Canadian River Beach Club will offer Diving for Dollars, with a stock tank filled with gold coins, and raffle tickets on sale for a chance to go diving. In addition, the center will offer demonstrations of Zumba and other classes, face-painting, games, a chance to make-your-own t-shirts, bouncy houses, a dunking tank, a “max-out” competition for heavy lifters, and free food and drinks for all. There will also be free swimming at the municipal pool across the street from 7-9 pm.



Not only do they want to show off the beautiful improvements that have been made to the community center, said Julian, but they’d like visitors to talk to the staff, ask them questions about the facility and their programming, get some information about starting a membership, and offer their suggestions for other activities and classes that would bring them through the door again.



“Stop by and talk to us,” Julian said…and while you’re there, you might as well have a little fun and food, too.