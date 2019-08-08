This Week in Real Estate…08.08.19

FOR SALE

FOR SALE: 3-bedroom, 2-bath house on 2 acres. Appliances included except for washer/dryer. Corner of Exhibition and Hickory Roads. Call 806.335.6882.



FOR SALE: Be a landlord…purchase Mesa View Apartments in Miami, Texas. 12 brick apartments. Cornetts now live 450 miles south. For more information, please call 830.305.0699.

PRICE REDUCED! $400,000. Commercial Property located at 10954 Exhibition Road: 40’x50’ insulated office building with H&A conditioned showroom, private office, 1/2 bath and kitchenette. Office building has an attached 40’x60’ insulted/heated shop with two work bays (one with work pit), office, utility area w/wash bin, washer/dryer hookups, air compressor, 1/2 bath, and storage loft. Property is protected with an advanced security system: cameras and flood-lighting. On same acreage there is a 30’x30 insulated metal shop with concrete floors, two sets of double doors, and a 2-car carport. These buildings sit on 9.16 acres. 10954 Exhibition Road. Also, an additional 10+ acres featuring a barn with electricity. Buildings were built in 2012. For more information, please call Kevin at 806.217.0226.



FOR SALE: Great family home: 1102 S. 5th Street: 3- bedroom, 2-bath, 2,114 sq. ft. Great neighborhood. Call 806.323.2030.

LAND FOR SALE

FOR SALE: Two sections of native grassland located in SW Hemphill County. Surface only. Call 806.217.2140.



FOR RENT

FOR RENT: 1,800 sq ft., 3-bedroom, 2-bath house that has been freshly remodeled. 800 sq ft. finished basement with a third bathroom. $1,350/month. 300 N. 6th Street. Contact by email: jon.p.fred@gmail.com.



FOR RENT: Clean cut apartments are available at Mesa View in Miami, TX. We have studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments. All have Central H&A, yard care, and school convenience. Please call Caroline Cornett at 830.305.0699.



FOR RENT: Studio apartment, 1-bedroom, 1-bath, utilities included. $650/month. Call 806.255.0727.

FOR RENT: Available Now! 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. $450/month, $450/deposit. Call Josh at 619.550.6832.



FOR RENT: One/two bedroom apartments. Weekly/monthly. Furnished/unfurnished. Deposit and lease terms negotiable. Also, RV spots in the country. Call 806.217.0199.

CANADIAN RIVER RV Park within walking distance to the river. Call 806.323.3703.

IF YOU WANT TO BUY OR SELL LAND,

OR RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE,

USE THE RECORD CLASSIFIED PAGES

Call 806.323.6461 or email classified@canadianrecord.com

Open 9 am-5 pm, Mon-Friday