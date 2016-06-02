Music in the Park begins this evening

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce will repeat its popular Music in the Park program this summer for three Saturdays Thursdays during June. The fun begins tonight in a new location—at the Chamber of Commerce lawn, located behind the Visitors’ Center on the highway.

Texas Crossroads Band takes the grassy stage tonight. The group has been together since 2001 and are repeat performers at Music in the Park. Their music is country-based with some rock ‘n’roll thrown in. The band originated in Shamrock with Randy Tallant, George Hooten, Travis Allison, David Rushing and Kelly Livingston. Beginning with small venues around Shamrock, they then spread out over the Texas Panhandle.

The Music in the Park performances begin at 7 and go until about 9 pm. Concessions will be available, sold by the Canadian Community Center.

J.W. Lane & County Road X will perform on June 9 and the Buster Bledsoe Band on June 16. Chamber Event Coordinator Jackie McPherson urges music lovers to bring lawn chairs and bug spray.