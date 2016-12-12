No. 1 once again; Lady Cats return to top ranking after Canyon tournament

The Canyon tournament started off in the most shaky fashion, but ended up with an impressive victory over a top-ranked team in Canadian’s division.

The Lady Cats (10-2) entered the huge tournament as the No. 10 team in the state, but in hosting tradition drew the 5A, and tournament-favorite Eagles in their opening bid, Friday morning.

The game started on the right foot. The Lady Cats brushed off their familiar early-morning sluggishness and went toe-to-toe with the undefeated Eagles, closing the first quarter only 1-point behind the No. 2 team in the state . . .

