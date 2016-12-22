Lady Cats remain hot headed into Christmas break

The No. 1 Lady Cats (13-2) crossed state lines to continue to assert their dominance, This time, Mangum, Oklahoma was on the receiving end of a loss to Canadian as the Lady Tigers fell 49-24.

“We just came out and played all four quarters,” said senior Avery Pennington. “We were very happy about it. Coach Richardson told us we needed all four quarters.”

The game was never in doubt as the Lady Cats built a lead over three quarters despite a less-than-stellar night shooting. Canadian converted 38 percent of their attempts but . . .

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Canadian Record or our e-edition.

