Filing begins Jan. 18 for city council, hospital and school board candidates

Filing will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for candidates seeking a place on the ballot in the May 6 city council, hospital board and school board elections.

For those considering a stint in public office, opportunities abound. On the city council, three 2-year terms will expire this year, including those of Mayor Rob Talley and Councilmen Jonathan Frederick and Joe Schaef. On the hospital board, three 2-year terms will expire—those of Cory Cameron, Cory Pittman and Michael Gardiner. On the school board, two 3-year terms will expire—those of Rudy Godino and Randy Walser.

Filing will continue through Friday, Feb. 17, and can be done in the business offices of each entity during regular business hours.