Thomas Brown’s backpack found near river; laptop may yield new clues to disappearance
Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis reported late this afternoon that the backpack belonging to Canadian High School student Thomas Brown—who has been missing since early Thanksgiving morning—has been recovered. Acting on a tip to the HCSO received this weekend, officers found the backpack with Brown’s school-issued computer inside . . . .
