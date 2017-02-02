No. 11 Cats survive Spearman scare

The No. 11 Wildcats (14-2, 6-0) had a bit of a scare Tuesday night went they scraped by unranked Spearman, 52-39.

“We were better than our opponent tonight,” said Head Coach Andy Copley. “Didn’t play like it for a long time. Spearman did some really good things, shot the ball well and acted like they wanted the game more than we did. We’re just kind of going through the motions, and we’re not good enough to do that and get away with it very often. Hopefully we learn from it.”

Canadian and Spearman traded blows throughout the game with the Lynx leading by the end of the first quarter, 15-11. Back-to-back 3s by Matthew Lynch regained the advantage for the Wildcats with two minutes to go . . .

To read the rest of this story, check out this week’s edition of The Record, on newsstands, or our e-edition.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

To view and purchase these photos, and more, check out our complete online gallery.