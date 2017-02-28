Lady Cat tennis sweeps home opener

The Canadian girls tennis team torched the clay Monday afternoon as the hosting Lady Cats took both brackets. Elise Lusk was crowned the singles bracket champion while the tandem of Reilly Fletcher and Molly Northcott took home the doubles title after beating San Jacinto 6-2, 6-2. The boys as well as mixed teams had a crack at the competition Wednesday. All squads return to action Monday in Vernon. Above, Lusk returns and gentle bouncer back to Boys Ranch in the semifinal match in which Lusk was the victor, 8-4.

Photos by Peyton Aufill

