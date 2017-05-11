Ring ceremony and highlight video viewing at Palace Theater
The Texas State Champion ring ceremony and highlight video celebrating the 2017 Lady Cat inaugural championship will by held May 16, at 4:15 pm, at the Palace Theatre. Admission is free.
The 2017 Canadian Football highlight video will be shown May 17, at 4:30 pm, at the Palace Theatre. The screening is free and copies of the video can be purchased at the theater for $35, or at a later date by contacting Tim Fletcher at 806.217.1193 or Jennnifer Fletcher at 806.217.1784.