Construction of local Toot’n Totum delayed pending improving economic indicators

After promising nine months ago that ground would be broken on a convenience store in Canadian during the fall of 2017, Toot’n Totum CEO/President Greg Mitchell told The Record this week that he is “not ready to pull the trigger” on that project until he sees some sign of an economic recovery here.

Mitchell said he has too much money invested already in architectural and engineering plans for the store—and for the land itself, which is located on US 60/83 on the north end of town—to walk away from the plan to build here. But he did say that with so many other projects in the queue in communities that have shown more recent economic promise, his company has decided to prioritize those plans first. “We have been turned loose on several other projects,” he said, mentioning ones in Amarillo, Dalhart—and even Liberal, Kansas—which have bumped their plans here.

Mitchell said he has been following news of Canadian’s sales tax receipts and school enrollment losses, and realizes the economy is not what it was in the spring of 2016. That is when the company first unveiled plans to build a large convenience store and truck stop, with multiple diesel-fueling sites, truck parking places and showers for truck drivers, as well as a full-size convenience store with all of the amenities, and a small restaurant.

Mitchell denied that the unsuccessful wet/dry election, staged in tandem with that project’s rollout, would have any bearing on his decision. But he admitted this week that beer and wine purchases account for about 20 percent of their sales in other stores. “That is so much of our business,” he said. “I’m not going to say I will or I won’t, but that would sure help us move on down the road.”

“There’s just no reason for me to jump out there now, when I have properties in other communities that are booming right now,” he said. “We’ve got the plan. We’re that far along. But we’d like to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mitchell also said that some delays occurred while his company was trying to figure out how it was going to do fast food in conjunction with the new stores. They have since entered into a partnership with Wendy’s, he said, and have the plan for Canadian’s store drawn up to put a Wendy’s in if that company thinks activity in the town justifies one. “We took a year and a half to vet the project with Wendy’s,” he said.

“I’m not saying we’re not going to build in Canadian,” Mitchell concluded, “but with our other projects, we can see a quicker return on investment.”