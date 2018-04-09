Pennington plays career round to capture district championship

Canadian golf pulled out all the stops the last two weeks, and for their efforts, both Wildcat and Lady Cat teams are now District 1-3A champions.

Even more impressive, Rhet Pennington and Taylor Ford stole first and second place for individuals making Pennington a two-time district champion during the course of one tournament.

“I knew that to have the chance to be the district champion,” said Pennington, “I had to shoot the best round I ever shot…

