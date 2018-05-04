City council race to be decided in Saturday election

Polls will open at 7 am Saturday morning, May 5, for city voters, who will settle the four-way race for three council seats.

By the end of early voting on Tuesday, 137 early ballots and ballots by mail had been counted, dwarfing last year’s early turnout of only 47. Now it’s up to the remaining 1,382 registered voters in the city of Canadian to weigh in.

Saturday’s vote will determine the balance of the council for the next year. Four candidates—incumbents Blake Beedy, Bob Gober and Gary Prater, and newcomer Wendie Cook—are vying for election to three open seats on the five-member council.

All voting on Saturday will be conducted in the Canadian High School foyer, located at 621 S. 5th, from from 7 am to 7 pm.