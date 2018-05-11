In the News 5/10/18
The Angelina Project’s Emily Alexander wins Samuel French Award,
cast and crew collect other State UIL One-Act Play honors
CHS Class of 2018 Top Ten academic awards announced
Baker Elementary students celebrate end of another
school year with spirited track competition
The Last Cowboy’s Court previews new lodging option
for Canadian River Music Festival guests
