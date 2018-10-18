No. 4 Wildcats open district hanging half a hundred on Hornets

The No. 4 Canadian Wildcats (5-1, 1-0) returned to the win column, as they obliterated the charging Tulia Hornets (3-3, 0-1) 52-14.

The Hornets were on a three-game winning streak entering Friday’s district-opener, and the Wildcats were still recoiling after taking a punch to the nose from Grapevine Faith, but you wouldn’t have known that with the manhandling delivered by the Black-and-Gold.

Canadian unleashed some offensive frustrations mulled over the bye week by dumping 510 yards of offense on the poor Hornets… their third time to do so on an opponent this season.

Quarterback Casen Cavalier threw for a season-high…

