New nursing home has a construction schedule and soon it will have a name

In their Oct. 16 meeting, the Hemphill County Hospital Board was briefed about the timeline for the new nursing-home construction, and made a decision to form a committee for considering options for the new facility’s name.

Chris Cole, chief development officer with Action Pact, provided an update on the construction timeline. He told the board that because of the bond-issuance requirements, as well as the complexities of scheduling in Texas for such issuances, the facility will have to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.

The plan is to go out for bids the first of November with a date of around Thanksgiving for receiving them. The process of marketing the bonds and the closing will place the start time of around March 1 . . . .

The image in the above photo is an architect’s rendition of an aerial view of the new 48-bed nursing home to be constructed near Mesa View Assisted Living. The five cottage units at Mesa View are pictured at the right. The three households, with 16 beds each (including a memory care unit) and the community building, are shown at the top. The bottom photo is a preliminary rendition of the front of one of the household buildings. The project is to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019.