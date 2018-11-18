In the News…11.15.18

Five transported to Pampa hospital after deer crossing highway causes

three-vehicle collision on US 60 west of Canadian last Wednesday

The first debut of the Last Cowboy’s Court Tuesday features tour of

newly-remodeled rooms, Legends & Icons exhibit by Michael Longhofer

Wildcats win sixth-consecutive district title; hope to extend

bi-district winning streak versus high-flying Anson Thursday night

First snow blankets Texas Panhandle Sunday evening and early Monday

Read all these stories and more in our e-edition for only $2/week, $35/year, or call 806.323.6461 today to subscribe to our print edition: $45/year (in Hemphill County), $50/year (surrounding counties) and $65/year (elsewhere). On local newsstands: $1.50/issue